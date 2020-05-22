Dr. Scott Harris talks coronavirus in Alabama, maintaining safety during pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama is taking another major step in the reopening process as Gov. Kay Ivey has loosened more restrictions to allow more businesses and public spaces to reopen.
These changes come as the Alabama Department of Public Health reports a continued increase coronavirus cases statewide. As of Friday afternoon, there were 13,476 confirmed cases of the virus.
Dr. Scott Harris, chief health officer for the state, joined CBS 42’s Art Franklin and Alissa Rothermich Friday morning to talk about the virus, the amended safe-at-home order and what people can do to protect themselves and keep healthy during the pandemic.
Watch the full interview here.
