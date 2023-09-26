BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After a decade, Dr. Mark Wilson will be stepping down from his role as the top health officer in Jefferson County.

Wilson, who has led the Jefferson County Department of Health since 2011, announced his plans to retire during the Birmingham City Council’s meeting Tuesday morning. Dr. David Hicks will take Wilson’s place.

“I’m grateful for the partnership between the Mayor’s office and the city council,” Wilson told the group Tuesday. “Part of my legacy has been partnership and relationships.”

Wilson became a more public face in the community during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, giving updates on the virus in Jefferson County, as well as what people could do to better protect themselves from it. During that time, he co-led the Jefferson County Unified Command pandemic response.

“It’s been a huge, huge privilege to serve as health officer,” Wilson said.

Prior to his time as health officer of Jefferson County, Wilson was an internist at Cooper Green Mercy Hospital from 1991 to 2011. From 2008 to to 2011, he was chief of staff at the hospital.

Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Georgia Tech University and a medical degree from the University of North Carolina- Chapel Hill.

“If you want to do good and you happen to have a medical degree, it’s probably the best job in the state,” he said.