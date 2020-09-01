Dr. Mark Sullivan named permanent Birmingham City Schools superintendent

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools has officially named Dr. Mark Sullivan as the system’s permanent superintendent.

The announcement was made Monday evening. Sullivan has been the acting superintendent since May after former Superintendent Lisa Herring moved to head the Atlanta public school system.

Sullivan spent the last 25 years with BCS starting as a fifth-grade teacher at Dupuy Elementary School. He is also a graduate of Woodlawn High School.

