BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Dr. Leesha Cox is a board-certified child, adolescent and adult psychiatrist will host the Motherhood: The Remix on March 14 to help local mothers unwind and work on their mental health.

Dr. Cox visited the CBS 42 studio on Saturday to relay important information about the event which will be held at the Canary Gallery at 2201 2nd Avenue North in Birmingham.

