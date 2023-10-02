BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Department of Health is now under new leadership.

Dr. David Hicks officially took over the position of health officer Monday following Dr. Mark Wilson’s retirement last week. Hicks’ new title makes history for JCDH as he’s now the department’s first African American health officer.

Previously, Dr. Hicks served as Deputy Health Officer there at the Jefferson County Department of Health. Dr. Hicks is a family medicine physician.

Dr. Hicks said his goal is to see a healthy Jefferson County for all, with plans to focus on legacy, health equity and collaborative partnerships.

“At Jefferson County Department of Health, what we believe is that everyone should be in a position to attain their highest level of health possible. That is health equity, and we need to use our resources for people to realize that,” Dr. Hicks said.

Dr. Hicks said if we can create accessible health care for everyone, we can have a better, healthier Jefferson County.

