TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Dozens of trees were knocked down Friday morning as a result of the powerful winds from the storm. One of those trees fell on top of Landon Hamlett’s car on Hackberry Lane near the University of Alabama campus.

Fortunately, the student was not in the vehicle, and he is OK. Hamlett lives in off-campus housing and said he is thankful he was not hurt.

“I got a phone call from my mom, and then it was just like, ‘there is a tree on your car, and it doesn’t look good,'” Hamlett said. “And I was like, ‘it can’t be that bad,’ and I got here, and it was right on top of the car. I could have been in the car, or anybody could have been in the car, and I am thankful nobody was.”

Stephanie Pruitt’s power has been out since Friday morning after a large tree fell on top of a power line and blocked Bearcreek Road.

“I came to see why my power was out and there is a tree here across Bearcreek Road and looks like it will be a while, but my power is out,” Pruitt said. “But it will be back on at some point, but we dodged a bullet, and I am grateful my home wasn’t damaged because it’s my house.”

Tuscaloosa County EMA and Tuscaloosa city officials said there were no reports of injuries.