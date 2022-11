EUTAW, Ala. (WIAT) — Overnight severe storms left dozens displaced throughout the city of Eutaw.

According to Police Chief Tommy Johnson, most of those displaced live at the Sagewood Apartments on West End Street. Johnson said there are no known injuries as a result of the storms.

Johnson added that storms also left power lines and trees down in multiple areas, but the full extent of the damage will not be known until later Wednesday morning.