Downtown Northport begins construction on new condos, townhouses

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — Construction crews are busy working in downtown Northport, building new condominiums and townhouses. The condo development is called First and Main.

Crystal Buck is excited about the new condos and thinks it will attract more shoppers to downtown on Main Avenue. Buck is a business owner and is also the President of the Downtown Northport Merchants Association.

“My hope is that a lot of the people who will be living in the new homes will frequent downtown and will shop and dine in downtown,” Buck said.

First and Main development will be a luxury condominium community with 30 units overlooking the Black Warrior River. The price tag is more than $300,000 each. There will also be 16 new townhouses built soon on Main Avenue called the Station.

Northport Mayor Donna Aaron says these projects are going to change the downtown area and will help the economy.

“And I am really excited to see new condo’s going down there and I think that is just going to open the door wide open for a lot of good positive other things to happen down there,” Mayor Aaron said.

The First and Main condominium community is expected to be finished and ready by Spring 2021.

