CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — Downtown Calera Merchants and Calera Parks and Rec announced on Tuesday that this year they will be hosting their “first Friday” event for July on the last Friday of June to kick off the Fourth of July weekend.

Calera’s First Friday series promotes the revitalization efforts of the historic district and its downtown merchants by providing the people of Shelby County with quality entertainment.

July’s First Friday festival is set for Friday, June 30 in downtown Calera. The event will include local vendors, games and, of course, fireworks, all accompanied by live music from Bob Marston and the Credible Sources.

Food trucks, which will be located on 17th Avenue, will include: Battle Axe’s Feast, Berries by Crystal, Gumbo to Geaux, Icee Junkie, Krazy Good BBQ, Moe and Moore’s BBQ, Nawlins Style Po Boys, Smoke House Grill, Summer Snow, The Smith Station and Wasabi Juans.

Calera First Friday event

“All of us are looking forward to this event,” Jackie Batson, Calera Main Street Executive Director, said. “This will be our third year of having fireworks and we’re honored that TNT Fireworks is sponsoring the show! Our amazing Calera Fire Department will be running it and keeping us safe.”

The festival will be held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Calera Courtyard, located at 1120 17th Avenue, behind the shops in the downtown district.

Calera Main Street First Friday Parking (Courtesy: Calera Main Street)

Parking will be available around the downtown area including street parking on Hwy 25 and Hwy 31, and parking areas behind local shopping centers.

“The firework display will last at least 20 minutes and will be launched from a platform just across the railroad tracks shortly after the sun goes down,” Batson said. “So, folks will want to bring a chair and plan to stay after dark as we kick off the Independence Day weekend with a bang!”