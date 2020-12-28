Downtown Birmingham gets John Lewis Mural on side of Gus’s Hot Dogs

BIMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A mural of Troy-born civil rights activist John Lewis now stands on the side of Gus’s Hot Dogs in Downtown Birmingham. The artist behind it is muralist and tattoo artist Dewon Moton.

Birmingham Muralist Dewon Moton alongside his John Lewis Mural.

Birmingham’s streets, buildings, walls and have become more vibrant in 2020. Adding to the murals throughout the city, experienced Birmingham mural artist Dewon Moton painted a mural of Alabama civil rights activist John Lewis, alongside one of his famous quotes.

If you come together with a mission and it’s grounded with love and a sense of community, you can make the impossible possible John Lewis, Troy-born civil rights activist

“I knew that I could reach a lot of people at one time,” Moton said with a smile. “When you pass by a wall and it gives you a whole new perspective on life, that’s magic – that just is. I love that.”

Owner of Gus’s Hot Dogs Lee Pantazis said he got the permits from the city before Moton went to work. He praised his landlords.

“They went out of their way to facilitate it,” Pantazis said.

Gus’s Hot Dogs Downtown location.

You can find the mural at Gus’s Hot Dogs at their 4th avenue North location and Moton’s other work around Birmingham.