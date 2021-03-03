Downtown Birmingham CityWalk project start date delayed, will be completed before World Games 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — You’ve likely noticed or heard by now the evening drive through Downtown Birmingham looks a little more luminescent.

Color-changing LED lights were installed as a tease to a much larger project, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) has officially titled CityWalk BHAM. The ambitious plans include a variety of parks, a marketplace made of shipping containers and much more.

The new LED lights installed under both I-20/59.

“We feel it’s going to transform Downtown Birmingham,” DeJarvis Leonard, Region Engineer for ALDOT said. “It’s going to provide an opportunity for both tourism and local citizens of Birmingham to utilize this space.”

The area directly under I-59 and I-20 could be the site of your child’s new favorite playground, a uniquely lit concert venue, a shipping container vendor marketplace and lots more.

A concept image of the marketplace coming to Birmingham. The shops are run out of shipping containers. Courtesy: ALDOT. Design subject to change.

“We’ll use this space for entertainment, for recreation, for multiple places, it’s just a place for people to enjoy,” he said.

Plans ALDOT currently have in place schedules the project’s completion date for before athletes arrive for the World Games in Birmingham in 2022.

The World Games is coming to Birmingham in 2022. ALDOT plans to have CityWalk project complete by then.

“When we open this to the public, it’ll be an opportunity for the locals to use it some,” Leonard said. “Yes, to exhibit to the world, what greater grand opening could it be?”

Because of coronavirus-related delays and ALDOT’s decision to review a few of the details, they will kick the process off this spring, when they open the job contract to bidders. As far as how your commute will be affected…

A concept image for an eating area under the interstate. Courtesy: ALDOT

Design subject to change.

“We’ll have some construction traffic,” Leonard said. “Primarily, trucks coming in and off of the block. but most of the work will happen between the blocks, between the streets.”

More news on project’s timeline is expected within the next week.