SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A downed tree in Shelby County has blocked the roadway and tangled powerlines along County Road 42 Monday evening.
According to Shelby County Volunteer Fire Chief Cain Reed, the tree went down in the 7700 block of County Road 42.
First responders are currently waiting for power crews to cut the lines in order to remove the tree.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
LATEST POSTS
- Sam’s Club unveils “12 Days of Wine” advent calendar
- Man steals puppy from couple at knifepoint in Arby’s parking lot
- Downed tree blocks roadway, tangles powerlines
- ‘Absurd’: $1B earmarked for PPE spent on body armor, jet parts
- NYT report indicates Trump paid Ivanka $747,622 in consulting fees, then deducted them from taxes