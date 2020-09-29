Downed tree blocks roadway, tangles powerlines

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A downed tree in Shelby County has blocked the roadway and tangled powerlines along County Road 42 Monday evening.

According to Shelby County Volunteer Fire Chief Cain Reed, the tree went down in the 7700 block of County Road 42.

First responders are currently waiting for power crews to cut the lines in order to remove the tree.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

