Double-homicide in New Canaan under investigation, 1 injured

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Cullman County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a double homicide that happened early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

The shooting happened in the New Canaan community around 1:30 a.m., Deputy Bradley Williams reports.

Cullman County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the residence along with officers from Arab Police Department. Deputies and officers discovered two individuals that were dead and another seriously injured at a location in Cullman County.

Through the investigation, it was determined there was an alteration where gunfire followed, which resulted in the death of two people and another being seriously injured. The third individual is in a regional hospital.

CBS 42 will keep you updated with new information as it comes.

