Double homicide in Birmingham reclassified as justifiable

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department said detectives have received a new ruling in connection to a homicide investigation on Nov. 10.

Investigators presented the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office for review. Following the assessment, the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office ruled the actions justifiable by Derick Williams. This investigation is reclassified as a justified death investigation.

On Nov. 10, the Birmingham Police Department was investigating a shooting that happened in the 1100 block of 12th Street North Tuesday morning that left two dead –including the alleged gunman– and two injured.

The victim in this homicide investigation was identified as Loretta Frazier, 65 years old of Birmingham, Alabama. The gunman was identified as Williams.