LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — A popular splash pad in Leeds was forced to close twice over the weekend because of children defecating on the site’s slide.

According to a Facebook post from the city of Leeds, officials were forced to close the splash pad on Saturday and again on Sunday due to two separate incidents.

“Saturday, Leeds Splash Pad had an incident where a kid pooped on the slide,” the post said. “When that happens, the Splash Pad has to close for 24 hours for health reasons.”

The city said that children who wear diapers at the splash pad must wear swim diapers.

“PLEASE DO NOT bring your children to the Splash Pad that wear diapers without proper swim diapers,” the post said.

The city apologized for the sudden closure of the splash pad and said it hopes “that parents will take appropriate action so that this does not keep happening.”