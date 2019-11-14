Dothan PD: Eufaula woman arrested for possession $400k worth of crystal meth

Closings
Local News
DOTHAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Dothan Police Department has arrested a woman after she was found to be in possession of seven kilograms of crystal methamphetamine.

Araceli Martinez-Zamora, 31, of Eufaula was in her vehicle at a traffic stop Wednesday in the 1900 block of North Eufaula Ave. During the stop, the crystal meth was discovered by DPD.

The street value of the drugs is in excess of $400,000, according to DPD.

Martinez-Zamora was booked into the Eufaula City Jail on drug trafficking charges.

