Dora PD: Suspect dead, 2 officers injured in officer-involved shooting

DORA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Dora police officers were injured during a shooting Saturday morning.

Saturday morning, police responded to the 500 block of High Street in Dora.

At this time, police say the suspect was injured during the shooting and taken to the hospital where the later died.

Two Dora police officers were also injured during the officer-involved shooting, according to Dora Police. They were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

