‘Don’t give up hope and keep your faith in God strong,’ says Tuscaloosa County mother whose daughter disappeared in 2003

BROOKWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — As the community continues to search for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, one mother has a message of hope for the family.

Sixteen years ago, Beth Thompson’s daughter, Heaven LaShae Ross, was kidnapped on her way to school. Now, Thompson has a few words for Cupcake’s family.

“Don’t give up hope and keep your faith in God strong,” Thompson said from her home in Brookwood. “Don’t give up hope, just don’t and always believe ‘Okay, today could be the day.”

At her home, Thompson has a literal shrine to her Heaven, who was 11 years old when she was snatched up while walking to the school bus stop in Northport in 2003. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, attempted abductions occur more often when a child is going to or from school or school-related activities.

Three years later, her remains were found in the Holt community. Heaven’s disappearance and death remains a cold case in Tuscaloosa County.

Thompson also had a message for whoever has McKinney.

“They are giving you safe passage to bring that baby back home,” she said. “She is 3 years old and she can’t defend herself. He (Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith) is giving you a way out of this. Just to bring her back.”

Sadly, that was not an option when Thompson’s daughter disappeared. When asked what keeps her going, Thompson said it was the hope that one day, someone would be arrested and charged in Heaven’s murder.

“She’ll have her justice brought to her,” she said. “It’s going to happen. When, I don’t know.”

