Donations pour into Fultondale community as city slowly recovers from tornado devastation

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Church congregations, non-profit organizations, and city leaders all continue to come together as one as the Fultondale community recovery efforts continue after the city was hit by an EF-3 tornado last week.

Donations continue to be accepted community-wide and Fultondale city officials say they are grateful for all who have donated monetarily or through their time to help the dozens of families in need.

For several weeks, the city will collect items at the city’s gas department warehouse. They are looking for people to donate items including hygiene products and cleaning supplies. Asbury and Fultondale United Methodist Churches have also partnered to give back as well and are accepting non-perishable goods at this time. Both groups say it is working together that will help this community recover and cannot show enough appreciation for all help provided during the past week.

“You know the gut reaction is to want to go out and help and so as a community of faith we are able to do that in ways if it was just an individual it wouldn’t be as effective. So we as a church can come together and help folks right in our community,” said Robert Mercer, pastor at Asbury United Methodist Church.

The city of Fultondale will continue accepting donations at the city gas warehouse from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Asbury United Methodist plans to make a big delivery of goods to Fultondale UMC on Wednesday, but the Fultondale site will be accepting donations long-term at their food pantry.