Donations for BPD Detective John Finke

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — The Birmingham Fraternal Order of Police is organizing donations for Detective Finke, who was shot in the line of duty on Sunday.

Detective Finke was working an extra security shift at Church of the Highlands in Woodlawn. That’s when he responded to a robbery and was shot.

As Detective Finke is recovering at UAB Hospital, the FOP Lodge 1 is helping the family out.

FOP President Richard Haluska said that’s what the FOP is about, which is helping the family during situations like this.

Haluska said the monetary donations will help the family in whatever they need. That could be ordering food as they stay in the hospital with Detective Finke, hospital bills, or where ever they need help.

Haluska said he’s visited Finke in the hospital.

“He seemed in good spirits. He was kind of joking around saying well it’s been a rough week and I just kind of chuckled with him and then he dozed back off for a little while but the family is asking for people to restrain from seeing him so that he does have time to rest and recover,” said Haluska.

A GoFundMe page has been set up. You can also donate at Bancorp South directly to the FOP Lodge 1 Account. Haluska said just mention it’s for the Detective Finke fund.

