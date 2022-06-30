BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer died Tuesday, five days after being taken to UAB Hospital due to a possible drug overdose.

Maxamillion Ward, 36, was taken to the hospital on June 23 and died Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Ward, who was serving a life sentence for a 2020 sodomy conviction out of Autauga County, had been taken to UAB over what the Coroner’s Office reports was a possible drug overdose.

An autopsy will be performed Thursday to determine the cause and manner of Ward’s death. The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the circumstances surrounding Ward’s death.