Donald Trump Jr. talks book release, in Birmingham Thursday for signing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Donald Trump Jr. visits Birmingham, Alabama, today at Books-a-Million in Brookwood Village to debut his new book “Triggered.” This morning, he joined Art Franklin for an interview (see video above).

According to its promotional blurb, the book, “expose[s] all the tricks that the left uses to smear conservatives and push them out of the public square, from online ‘shadow banning’ to fake accusations of ‘hate speech.'”

Trump Jr. explained, “Whether it’s the mainstream media, whether it’s censorship on the social media platforms, these are all things I’ve been talking about. With the book…it goes into long-form and discusses the intricacies of this. Things I’ve been complaining about for years.”

The book signing starts at 7 p.m and ends at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets to attend the event are $33. For more information, click here.

LATEST POSTS