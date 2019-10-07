Donald Trump Jr. coming to Birmingham as part of book tour

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The oldest son of President Donald Trump will be coming to Birmingham next month on the first stop of his book tour.
Donald Trump Jr. will be in Birmingham Nov. 7 at the Books-A-Million in Brookwood Village to promote his new book, “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.”
Trump Jr. made the announcement via Twitter last week.
Trump Jr. is the executive vice president of the Trump Organization. “Triggered” will be released Nov. 5.
“In ‘Triggered,’ Donald Trump, Jr. will expose all the tricks that the left uses to smear conservatives and push them out of the public square, from online ‘shadow banning’ to fake accusations of ‘hate speech,'” a press release for the book state. “No topic is spared from political correctness. This is the book that the leftist elites don’t want you to read!”
The event starts at 7 p.m.
LATEST POSTS
- Spanberger and other gun-owning legislators urge Senate to vote on bipartisan gun bills passed by House
- Manhattan to allow women to go topless, with restrictions
- White House reaches ceasefire agreement with Turkey while lawmakers on Capitol Hill weigh sanctions bill
- Outrage over federal agencies’ biofuel mandates
- Manufacturing jobs on the rise in Alabama