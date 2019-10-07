Donald Trump Jr. coming to Birmingham as part of book tour

FILE – In this Friday, Nov. 4, 2016 file photo, Donald Trump Jr. campaigns for his father Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Gilbert, Ariz. Donald Trump’s eldest son, son-in-law and then-campaign chairman met with a Russian lawyer shortly after Trump won the Republican nomination, in what appears to be the earliest known private meeting […]

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The oldest son of President Donald Trump will be coming to Birmingham next month on the first stop of his book tour.

Donald Trump Jr. will be in Birmingham Nov. 7 at the Books-A-Million in Brookwood Village to promote his new book, “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.”

Trump Jr. made the announcement via Twitter last week.

My first book stop will be in Birmingham, Alabama! Tickets avail now! Hope to meet many of you there on Nov 7th! Come on by!



Meet Donald Trump, Jr. at the Birmingham, Alabama Books-A-Million Tickets, Thu, Nov 7, 2019 at 7:00 PM | Eventbrite https://t.co/bD3hI25UAs — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 4, 2019

Trump Jr. is the executive vice president of the Trump Organization. “Triggered” will be released Nov. 5.

“In ‘Triggered,’ Donald Trump, Jr. will expose all the tricks that the left uses to smear conservatives and push them out of the public square, from online ‘shadow banning’ to fake accusations of ‘hate speech,'” a press release for the book state. “No topic is spared from political correctness. This is the book that the leftist elites don’t want you to read!”

The event starts at 7 p.m.

LATEST POSTS