Domino’s looking to hire 500 workers in Birmingham area as COVID-19 pandemic continues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As many restaurants in the Birmingham area and across the country have been forced to provide delivery or order-only options due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Domino’s has announced they are now hiring in the area.

The company is looking to hire about 500 new team members across more than 49 stores throughout the Birmingham area, according to a press release sent Monday morning by Domino’s. Open positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.

“Domino’s works hard to serve local communities across the country and Birmingham is no different,” said David Dawoud, a Domino’s franchise owner in the Birmingham area. “Stores across this area are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical.”

The company has announced they are looking to hire 10,000 workers across the country in the wake of the pandemic.

Those who are interested in applying for a position should visit jobs.dominos.com. To read about what Domino’s is doing regarding COVID-19, please visit biz.dominos.com/web/media/covid-19.

LATEST POSTS