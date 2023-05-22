MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman is dead following a domestic dispute that ended with her being run over by a car Friday afternoon.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ebony Denise Dawson was killed after reportedly jumping onto a moving vehicle in the 5800 block of Old Huntsville Road in McCalla. Dawson, 36, then fell off the vehicle onto the road, getting run over.

The JCCO reports that Dawson was involved in a possible domestic dispute leading up to her death.

The circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.