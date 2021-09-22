Dollywood gearing up for Harvest Festival

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WIAT)- Dollywood is gearing up for the annual Harvest Festival. It kicks off on Friday, September 24 and runs through October 30.

The annual guest-favorite event includes the family-friendly Great Pumpkin LumiNights presented Covenant Health. Great Pumpkin LumiNight provides family-friendly harvesttime events and memories of guests. Families can bask in the glow as they wander through displays in Dollywood’s Timber Canyon, Wilderness Pass, and upper Craftsman’s Valley areas.

The festival will also feature artists representing genres from Southern gospel and bluegrass to classic country and Americana. Among the festival headliners are CeCe Winans (Oct.9), Pam Tillis (Sept. 29), Jimmy Fortune (Oct. 2), Shenandoah (Oct. 20-21), Karen Peck and New River (Oct. 3), Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver (Oct.4), Taylor Reed (Sept. 24), and Rhonda Vincent and the Rage (Oct.14-15). A complete schedule can be found on Dollywood.com.

Dollywood is open 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. each day of operation (Sept. 24- Oct. 30) during the Harvest Festival. The park is closed on Tuesdays throughout the festival. For more information and a park operating calendar, visit Dollywood.com or download the Dollywood app.