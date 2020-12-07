Dolly Parton’s Stampede celebrates the Christmas season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — We’re going to get you ready for the holiday spirit this morning.

Dolly Parton’s Stampede is gearing up for this year’s holiday dinner show in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Jay Teter, emcee for the event, recently spoke with CBS 42’s Jack Royer about this year’s event.

“Here at Dolly Parton’s Stampede in Pigeon forge, Tennessee, it is the most fun place to eat in the Smokies,” Tetter said. “Dolly guarantees it.”

Tickets are available here.

Check out the full interview above for more details on this year’s show.