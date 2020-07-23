DOJ: Alabama inmates are subjected to excessive force

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice announced that it believes Alabama’s prisons for men are unconstitutional because inmates are subjected to excessive force at the hands of prison staff.
The Justice Department announced the finding in a news release, the second time it has accused the state prison system of housing male inmates in unconstitutional conditions.
The department said Thursday that it concluded there’s reasonable cause to believe prisoners are subjected to excessive force.
In the spring of 2019, the department said male inmates face excessive inmate-on-inmate violence and sexual abuse in facilities.
