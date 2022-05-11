LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — Firefighters were able to rescue dogs that had been caught in a house fire in Lincoln early Wednesday morning.

According to the Lincoln Fire Department, the homeowners were able to safely get out of the house due to working smoke alarms that alerted them to the fire. Firefighters were able to get the homeowners’ dogs out of the house as well.

No information has been released on what started the fire.

The East Providence Volunteer Fire Department assisted in putting out the fire.