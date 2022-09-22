A soft dog treat can serve as a motivational snack when training young puppies and a healthy addition to the diet of older dogs.

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Dogs are now no longer allowed on playgrounds and school fields in Mountain Brook, according to new changes in the city’s dog ordinance.

Recently, the Mountain Brook City Council approved changing the ordinance to reflect banning all dogs from playgrounds and school fields. However, dogs are still welcome on trails and at any of the city’s three dog parks.

“For the safety and wellbeing of the children and general public that use our playgrounds and fields, dogs are now prohibited from being on any of the school fields and parks with playgrounds at all times until further notice,” a statement from the city read. “Fines may be given if violated.”

Dog parks located in Mountain Brook include Cahaba River Walk, by Mountain Brook Elementary School’s field and next to Lane Parke Apartments.

City officials said the decision was made to change the ordinance following several discussions with police, school leaders, sports groups and dog owners. They added that they are working to create more community spaces for dogs.