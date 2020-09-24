Dog or coyote? Mountain Brook wants to know

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — A picture of a canine wandering around Mountain Brook has many people curious what it actually is: if it’s a dog or some kind of coyote.

On Wednesday, Sumita Caplash Gray published several photos of the animal on the “What’s Happening in Mountain Brook” Facebook page. The pictures is one of a hairless gray canine with long ears that stick up.

“Can anyone help identify this animal…is it a wild dog or a coyote and what is wrong with it,” Gray wrote in the post. “Also how can I get rid of it….he keeps coming around at all hours of the day and I’m afraid he will get my little puppy.”

As of Thursday morning, the post had received nearly 500 responses from people giving their own take on what kind of animal it was. Opinions on what kind of animal it was varied, but one common observation was the severe mange it had. Mange is a skin disease caused by mites that burrow into the animal’s skin and causes hair loss.

Here are a few of the responses:

“That is a very sick coyote and will take your little dog or someone else’s in the neighborhood if left to Run free. You need to call animal control so they can come get him. If they can save him they will. But if he to sick he need to be put down and not running around suffering.”

“It does look like a coyote, especially the large ears. I really hope that whomever catches it doesn’t kill it.”

“Chupacabra”

“I saw him eating a dead raccoon on old Leeds the other day!!”

“Dog with mange. It needs a meal and medical attention.”

“Looks like a coyote with a serious case of mange.”

“My dog has ears like this and is not a coyote. Please call the humane society so they can help get.” this poor pup back to health. Do not shoot it.”

“It looks like a German Shepherd with severe mange. Can we help you with contacting someone to try and catch him? He obviously needs medical treatment asap.”

“I think that is a dog with severe mange from a heinous case of neglect.”

Anyone in Mountain Brook who sees stray or wild animals wandering around is encouraged to call Mountain Brook Animal Control at (205) 802-3844 or email staff at sloanp@mtnbrook.org. You can also check out the MBAC’s Facebook page here.

