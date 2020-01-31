Dog dies after being tied to, dragged by pickup truck, Tarrant man arrested

TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tarrant man has been arrested for allegedly dragging, and ultimately killing, a dog behind his pickup truck Thursday afternoon.

According to the Tarrant Police Department, Luther Grubbs Jr., 66, had a “young” German Shepard on a leash behind his truck. They say witnesses saw the incident and followed Grubbs to a gas station. Once he was confronted, Grubbs took the injured dog and threw it into the bed of his truck.

Once Tarrant police officers arrived on the scene, they found the dog had died. Officers then began questioning Grubbs.

According to court documents, Grubbs had previously been convicted of murder in 1985 and served more than 30 years in prison. He was released in 2015.

Grubbs was charged with aggravated animal cruelty and is currently being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $45,000 bond.

