1  of  24
Closings
BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS Birmingham Bulls BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS BIrmingham ZOO City of Tuscaloosa FAIRFIELD CITY SCHOOLS Fixtures & Finishes Full Moon BBQ Greater Birmingham Humane Society Hoover Municipal Court Sessions Hoover Public Library Hoover Senior Center Housing Authority Of Birmingham How to help fight COVID-19 If you have COVID-19 symptoms JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS MIDFIELD CITY SCHOOLS Oral Health Regions Bank REGIONS TRADITION SEC Spring sports TARRANT CITY SCHOOLS Tuscaloosa Police UAB Physician Test Positive for COVID-19

Dog decapitated after being taken, tied to train tracks at Alabama Walking Park

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Fort Payne Police Department is searching for suspects accused of tying a dog to the train tracks at the Alabama Walking Park and letting a train hit him.

According to Fort Payne PD, a family had been looking for their lost dog, Buster, Wednesday at the park. Witness told the family they saw two teenage boys walking towards the train tracks with a dog that matched Buster’s description.

The family arrived at the scene to discover Buster’s decapitated body on the tracks. Authorities say Buster was tied to the tracks and the rope was removed after he was struck by the train.

Fort Payne PD says the incident could have occurred anytime between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday.

If you have any information on this case, contact authorities at (256) 844-6053.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories