Dog decapitated after being taken, tied to train tracks at Alabama Walking Park

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Fort Payne Police Department is searching for suspects accused of tying a dog to the train tracks at the Alabama Walking Park and letting a train hit him.

According to Fort Payne PD, a family had been looking for their lost dog, Buster, Wednesday at the park. Witness told the family they saw two teenage boys walking towards the train tracks with a dog that matched Buster’s description.

The family arrived at the scene to discover Buster’s decapitated body on the tracks. Authorities say Buster was tied to the tracks and the rope was removed after he was struck by the train.

Fort Payne PD says the incident could have occurred anytime between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday.

If you have any information on this case, contact authorities at (256) 844-6053.

