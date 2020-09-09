Doctor, pharmacist sentenced in prescription drug scam

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A doctor and a pharmacist from Alabama have been sentenced to prison in what federal prosecutors describe as a prescription drug scam.

A statement by federal authorities says a judge sentenced Dr. Paul Roberts of Fultondale to six years in prison on Wednesday.

Pharmacist Stanley Reeves of Demopolis was sentenced to more than three years. Both men pleaded guilty to fraud-related charges.

Roberts was accused to writing bogus prescriptions to patients including two women from whom he sought sex. Reeves was accused of filling unnecessary prescriptions.

The judge sentenced both to pay millions in fines and restitution.

LATEST POSTS