BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, Mother Nature is throwing her own celebration to light up the sky.

Monday night, stargazers can catch the first supermoon of 2023. It’s being called the Buck Moon because July is typically when the antlers of male deer — or bucks — are in full growth mode, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

But while stunning, for many hospitals, a full moon is actually considered an omen or bad luck.

Dr. Christoph Zenker, with the department of surgery at the VA Medical Center Birmingham, has been in practice for 32 years. He said it’s not just an old wives’ tale that people act strangely and emergency rooms fill up with patients during a full moon: in his experience, that’s the reality.

In fact, he added that on nights with a full moon, doctors prepare for anything — even the bizarre — or simply ask to work a different shift.

“It’s like, ‘uh oh, here we go, tonight is a full moon.’ Full moon psychosis is a known named entity that’s used. Statistically, the numbers are up on full moons in terms of ERs not only in the volume, but I must admit some of the nature of some of the more interesting things that occur,” Zenker said.

While it’s not an exact science, one popular theory that Zenker offered is that just like the moon’s gravitational pull creates the ocean’s tides, it also affects the fluid in our bodies and brains, which could then affect someone’s behavior.

“Is the moon causing strange activities, or do people say, ‘hey, there’s a full moon let’s do something questionable or [something] we’ll regret the next day,'” Zenker said.