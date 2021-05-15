‘Do Dah Day’ draws nearly 3,000 participants

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An annual tradition helping support four-legged friends took place Saturday afternoon at the Cahaba Brewery. The charity event “Do Dah Day” has helped raise over a $1,000,000 for local pet advocacy groups.

Like many events, Do Dah Day had to cancel their event last year due to COVID-19 concerns, but organizers said they didn’t want to pass up on another year. They were able to partner with Cahaba Brewery to put on a tail-wagging event.

“So this year, with the city not allowing permits to keep people safe due to COVID, Cahaba offered us to use their venue and it’s been phenomenal. It’s been a great experience. We’ve done everything we normally do minus a parade,” said Kevin Burke, President of Do Dah Day.

Nearly 3,000 people and their four-legged friends came out to the annual charity event.

“It’s felt like a normal Saturday today, which is great. So, I’m excited to be vaccinated and be out and about and do things that I normally would be able to do,” said Joshua Edgar, a participant of the event.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been out and so this has been a great opportunity to go out and enjoy ourselves,” said Regina Zarco, a participant at the event.

Over the past few years, the event has been able to raise $1.5 million for animal advocacy groups.

This year’s beneficiaries are The Friends of Cats and Dog’s Foundation and the Greater Birmingham Humane Society.

“Literally 98% of what comes to us is spent on spay and neuter. Our only costs are to print certificates, to buy envelopes, to buy stamps, to mail them everything else goes to our mission which is to spay and neuter,” said Peggy Cropp with Friends of Cats and Dogs Foundation.

“You know they help us run this facility. They help us do spay and neuter surgery for all the animals that come through here. That’s over 1,600 usually a year of strays and owner surrenders and animals that we’re helping with the public,” said Ivana Sullivan with Greater Birmingham Humane Society.

Organizers say they are hoping to raise $50,000-$60,000 for those charities.