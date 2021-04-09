DMX’s death hits home for addicts in recovery

FILE – In this Sept. 23, 2009, file photo, DMX arrives at the 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, in New York. DMX’s longtime New York-based lawyer, Murray Richman, said the rapper was on life support Saturday, April 3, 2021 at White Plains Hospital. “He had a heart attack. He’s quite ill,” Richman said. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In the wake of rapper DMX’s death following an alleged drug overdose, one Birmingham group is trying to bring awareness for those who need help in their recovery.

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, died Friday after being in a coma for several days due to a heart attack that was reportedly caused by a drug overdose. Prior to his death, the three-time Grammy Award nominee talked publicly about his struggles with addiction, checking into a rehabilitation center back in 2019.

Tyler Currier with the Addiction Prevention Coalition in Birmingham is raising awareness about the help available for those in recovery.

“For me, I’ve been in recovery for 25 years,” Currier said. “I started my first time at 14 as well and fortunately after 23 years, I was able to find some relief and 25 years later, that’s what I’m doing: trying to spread the word, get more education, more awareness for those that are out there who are still suffering.”

Starting April 16, the APC will host their 5th annual “End Heroin Birmingham” walk to raise awareness. This year it is a virtual challenge and 16.6-mile walk.

To register, visit endheroin.org.