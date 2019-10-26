DIY Halloween treats with Adored Sweets bakery

Takeeka Goshay with Adored Sweets in Birmingham stopped by the CBS 42 studio Friday with some examples of easy-to-make spooky treats.

Goshay’s treats included Rice Krispies balls modeled after pumpkins, strawberries dipped in white chocolate to resemble ghosts, pretzel sticks and icing formed to make square pumpkins and miniature chocolate cake monster sandwiches filled with buttercream icing.

The treats can easily be made at home with children and only the monster sandwiches required baking.

She also made a Halloween cake to showcase her custom baking skills.