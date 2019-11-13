Birmingham DIY Art studio ‘Pinspiration’ brings your Pinterest board to life

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tired of throwing away Do-It-Yourself projects you found on Pinterest?

Kind of like those “What I saw on Pinterest vs. What I made” laundry lists of little projects that did not turn out so well.

A business that puts a stop your DIY project fails is coming to Birmingham. Bring your Pinterest board to life at Pinspiration where there are over 50 projects to choose from.

It’s even been mentioned on Buzzfeed.

The art studio provides everything from buttons to ornaments, including a wine bar with an assortment of drinks and snacks to choose from. It’s the first of it’s kind and locally owned by Elany and Evan Christen.

Here’s the best part – there is no workshop needed.

“It’s not a workshop environment,” Elany Christen said. “We’re very much you come in, you have a menu like you would at a restaurant. You pick the project that you would want to do and then you create it.”

Sound easy enough?

Elany Christen said you don’t have to be the most creative person either. The muses, also known as the employees who will be helping you with your creation, will guide you to project success.

Did we mention there’s a splatter room?

It’s a room where you can go crazy with paint and splatter it on a canvas. Then, voila! Art.







In addition, this is an activity for the entire family – ages 1 to 100, even. Pinspiration provides events for birthdays, bridal parties, work events, team building, and girl scouts can even earn badges.

The DIY art studio and wine bar is located at 201 Cahaba Circle #500/600 Birmingham, Alabama off of Highway 280 and will have a soft opening on November 16, 2019. Follow them on Facebook for updates.