Dixieland Funnel Cakes serving up happiness year round

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A carnival on wheels? No, but the tastes and smells may follow this food truck around the Birmingham area.

Dixieland Funnel Cakes is based out of Hoover, but they bring a little sweetness to any community they set-up in. The owner of Dixieland, John Miller, said only with the support of the community was he able to run this food truck year round. Rather than just during the spring and the fall during carnival season.

If you have a chance to stop by Dixieland Funnel Cakes, grab a funnel cake, but also try the deep fried moon pie!