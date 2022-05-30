CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A search is going on to find someone who reportedly drowned on the Cullman County side of Smith Lake Monday afternoon.

According to Deputy Chad Whaley of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, a dive team is on the scene. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is also working on the case.

“The only information we have right now is that ALEA Marine Patrol is responding to a possible drowning on Lake Smith,” Trooper Brandon Bailey told CBS 42. “However, we cannot confirm anything at this time.”

No details on the circumstances surrounding the alleged drowning or where it happened have been released.

This is a developing story.