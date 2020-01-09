District attorney launches Victim Integrity Unit

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) – Jefferson County Bessemer Cutoff District Attorney Lynneice Washington launched the Victim Integrity Unit (VIU) on Jan. 1, 2020. This special task force will investigate cases where there is convincing new evidence that suggests the person who was convicted of the crime is innocent. The VIU will also ensure that wrongful convictions are avoided by investigating the integrity of convictions.

In a press release, Washington said, “This task force is something desperately needed for the Bessemer Cutoff area. There have been so many people who were put on death row and later found to be innocent.” According to the Innocence Project, there have been 367 DNA exonerations in the United States since 1989.

The program will be the first of its kind launched by a district attorney’s office in the state of Alabama. Not only will it free the innocent, but it will track down and prosecute the rightful offenders. The VIU will also serve as advisors to prosecutors in ongoing cases and provide training. Case requests can be submitted by letter to the Jefferson County District Attorney Office at 1851 2nd Avenue North, Suite 110, Bessemer, AL 35020. The letter must include the name of the defendant, case number and the sender’s contact information. A VIU representative will contact those who have been selected.

LATEST POSTS