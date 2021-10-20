District Attorney calls for end of violence after death of Northport teen

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa County High School leaders and students are grieving the death of 16-year-old Trinity Shannon. The teen was killed Tuesday and it’s the second teenager shot and killed in the past five days. The District Attorney’s Office is calling for an end to the violence.

Paula Whitley is the Chief Assistant District Attorney for Tuscaloosa County.

“The events of the past few days are tragic and senseless and heartbreaking for the families involved as well as for our community,” she said.

Whitley tells CBS 42 that her office will prosecute anyone using guns to commit crimes. She says the DA’s Office does everything possible to keep guns out of the hands of criminals.

“Public safety is always our number one concern and we will continue to work hard to protect this community and try to keep guns out of the hands of those who threaten our kids and our community,” Whitley said.

19-year-old Kenderius Sherman was arrested for killing the 16-year-old and was charged with capital murder. The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit says the suspect got into a shootout and fired shots at another vehicle at the Wendy’s restaurant. Trinity Shannon was shot and killed during the shootout.

Angela Kelly says many at Tuscaloosa County High are struggling to cope with the tragedy. Kelly is the Mental Health Services Director with Tuscaloosa County Schools. She says the student will be missed.

“She was very well loved by her classmates, and she was a very outstanding student. And a beautiful girl who has lots of friends and ran in different circles,” said Kelly.

Tuscaloosa County High School will have grief counselors available all week long to help students and teachers.