BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This month, “Disney on Ice” is returning to Alabama with seven performances at the Legacy Arena BJCC.

Join Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Mirabel, Moana, Anna, Elsa, Rapunzel, Ariel, Belle and more for your favorite Disney stories as “Disney on Ice” presents “Find Your Hero.”

“Disney on Ice” will perform on Thursday and Friday at 7 p..m.; on Saturday at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and on Sunday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the venue box office.

“Disney on Ice” tickets can be enhanced with a pre-show Character Experience that includes a dance party, crafting and interactive time with Moana. Bring your personal device for photo opportunities with Moana and her special guest, Mickey Mouse.