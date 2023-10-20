BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Right now, Disney on Ice is bringing magic back into Birmingham, presenting the new “Find Your Hero” show at Legacy Arena at the BJCC.

What you see on the ice brings you right into the magic of Disney with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and so many of your favorite Disney friends, but it takes a lot of hard work and preparation.

Performer Tess Terpos took CBS 42 behind the scenes and showed what costumes help make the show come to life:

Performer Madison DeLuca, who portrays Moana throughout the show, discussed what kind of preparation goes into the making of Disney on Ice:

Terpos showed what it’s like to be a part of the show:

Disney on Ice will perform at Legacy Arena on Friday at 7 p.m., on Saturday at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here or at the venue’s box office.