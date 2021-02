SAWYERVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) -- Since Wednesday, at least 60families in Hale County have not had running water and many others living in Sawyerville are having low water pressure problems in their homes.

"It's just we have no water so you can't take a bath, you can't go to the bathroom and you can't wash your hands. All the things you do with water we take for granted you can't do them," resident Mary Caruthers says. She says it's been difficult no having water because she needs it for her cows and horses on her farm.