Disaster loans available for those impacted by storms in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Emergency Management Agency announced Friday that low interest disaster loans are available to businesses and residents in Calhoun County that were affected by the severe weather event on March 25.

The low interest disaster loans will be made through the U.S. Small Business Administration. Residents and businesses that were impacted are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans.

The application can be found at disasterloan.sba.gov and the SBA will be opening a virtual disaster loan outreach center to help individuals apply over the phone. For more information regarding loan specifics, please visit www.calhounema.org/disasterloans.

The Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center/Business Recovery Center is available Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and can be reached at (800) 659-2955 or FOCE-Help@sba.gov.

The EMA also wants those impacted by the storm to know that they can still apply for non-loan related assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Mobile App, or by calling them at (800) 621-3362. More information can be found at www.calhounema.org/assistance and disasterassistance.gov.