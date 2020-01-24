Director of Division of Infectious Diseases says ‘Don’t panic’ over coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With now two confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S., the CDC is taking steps to prevent the virus from spreading. Friday morning, Dr.Jeanne Marazzo, director of Division of Infectious Diseases at UAB joined Anchor Alissa Rothermich to talk about the coronavirus and what the general population should know.

What is the coronavirus?

Director Marazzo explained that coronavirus is a family of viruses that can cause 10 percent of the common cold.

“We’ve known these viruses have been around for a long time. We also know that they are very common in animals, Marazzo”

Marazzo stated the virus is known to mutate quickly and can jump from species to species.

“That’s how we’ve gotten into this situation,” she said.

It is said the epidemic started in a Chinese market. In the first seven to 10 days, China authorities emphasized that the sick were at the market. Later more cases appeared where individuals obtained the virus but were not present at the marketplace.

“The first patient who was hospitalized in the United States outside of Seattle was not at that market. It became clear that the implication of that was it was very likely human-to-human transmission which is the next stage of what Coronaviruses do. They first mutate to get out of the animal and then they mutate so they can get from human to humans and that’s where we get anxious,” Marazzo explained.

Is there a need to panic?

Marazzo said that the public must know that local hospital systems and health care providers have been training for scenarios like coronavirus for awhile. She states that there are vaccines being developed for coronavirus.

According to Marazzo, if you’re feeling sick or have flu-like symptoms it most likely could be “garden variety influenza” or any core virus that is seen around this time of year.

“Don’t panic, just take really good care of yourself. Make sure you get your flu vaccine. Use all the usual precautions,” Marazzo said.

What if you come in contact with someone who might have coronavirus?

Marazzo stated that people should take that seriously.

“Let your healthcare provider know immediately. If you need to go to the emergency room, let them know where you’ve been so they can handle you very quickly and minimize the opportunity for you to transmit it to someone else,” Marazzo said.

