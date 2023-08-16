BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This weekend, a herd of photorealistic dinosaurs is making their stop in Birmingham for a three-day event.

From Friday to Sunday, Jurassic Quest will be on display at the BJCC, bringing dino-themed hands-on activities to its guests.

A recently-expanded herd of life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs will be present on the grounds and entertain attendees during live dinosaur shows. Photo opportunities will be available throughout the experience.

Jurassic Quest will also be bringing themed rides and attractions, interactive science, art activities, real fossils and a giant fossil dig to the weekend-long event.

Additionally, a “Triceratots” soft play area for younger children will be available.

Since 2013, Jurassic Quest has been touring epic dinosaur experiences treating millions of people across North America to an as-close-as-you-can-get look at the giants that ruled the Earth millions of years ago. Jurassic Quest is the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibition in North America.

The event will be open to the public from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Children under the age of two receive free entry. All other tickets are available online.