‘Dine out for life’ today to support AIDS Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Today you can “dine out for life” and support local nonprofit AIDS Alabama.

The organization is holding a fundraiser today, Thursday Aug. 19, called “Dining Out for Life” in partnership with over two dozen restaurants across the city.

When you eat at a participating restaurant, a portion of the proceeds will benefit the AIDS Alabama and help fund their HIV services, prevention initiatives, and housing programs.

“We are so grateful to our partnering restaurants who are generously supporting AIDS Alabama,” said AIDS Alabama’s Director of Development Caroline Bundy. “We are asking the community to safely dine-in or get takeout at our partnering restaurants to support AIDS Alabama’s vital programs and services. Several Dining Out For Life® restaurants are also participating in Birmingham Restaurant Week, so there has never been a better time to support our local restaurant industry while dining for a cause!”

Among the participating restaurants are Bamboo on 2nd, Bottega, Chez Fonfon, Moss Rock Tacos & Tequila, Ocean, Rojo, Slice Pizza & Brew, and Ted’s Restaurant.

For a full list of participating restaurants, visit the event’s page here.